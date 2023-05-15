Karnataka: Congress high command now summons Shivakumar to Delhi

The Congress’ top leadership on summoned its Karnataka state unit President, D.K. Shivakumar to New Delhi amid the tussle between him and veteran leader Siddharamiah over the Chief Minister’s post in wake of the party’s massive victory.



The state leader has left for Delhi and is expected to reach the national capital by 7 p.m.

The Congress high command, which was expecting a smooth sail in deciding the Chief Minister candidate, faced problems as supporters of both Siddaramiah and Shivakumar shouted slogans for their respective leaders in front of the hotel where the party parliamentary committee meet was held on Sunday.

Siddaramiah, a former Chief Minister, has already reached New Delhi but Shivakumar had, in the morning, told journalists that he would not be leaving for the national capital as he had to meet the party cadres who were reaching Bengaluru in large numbers in Bengaluru from all regions of Karnataka to meet him.

Sources in the Congress told IANS that the party national leadership summoned Shivakumar to New Delhi for arranging a meeting with party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to finalise the Chief Minister candidate.

Talking to IANS over phone, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said: “The election results had come only on May 13, and in a democratic political party, discussions will take place. There are no issues and everything will be sorted out and the name of a new Chief Minister will be announced soon.”

The Congress leadership is trying to convince Shivakumar to settle for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. He is also likely to be retained as the state party chief.

