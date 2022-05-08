Karnataka cops known for efficiency are being tainted under Araga Jnanendra: Priyank Kharge

Criticising Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, MLA Priyank Kharge said that the state police system, otherwise known for its efficiency is being tainted under the minister.

In his Facebook post, the former minister said “It seems that you (home minister) are shirking your responsibility after being disturbed by the alleged frauds in the recruitment of 545 PSI posts and the possible irregularities for the 402 PSI posts for which notification has already been issued”.

Kharge further added, “Karnataka police system which is known for its efficiency is being tainted under home minister Araga Jnanendra. He doesn’t feel that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is strong enough to confirm the authenticity of the released audio clip.”

“Their hands have been tied owing to the pressure from the home minister,” criticised Kharge.

Further, he slammed the Home Minister for not issuing an apology regarding the PSI recruitment scam.

Challenging the state government over the bitcoin scandal, he asked for a reply to his allegations.