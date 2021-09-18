Spread the love



















Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM)-Mangaluru Cluster Policy Talk Event

Mangaluru: As part of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) – Beyond Bengaluru initiative, the IT/BT Department of GoK has come up with the IT Policy 2020-25. This policy has several incentives for IT companies to start and grow their operations in Mangaluru Cluster.

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Mangaluru cluster policy talk event was organized on September 17th at the Hotel Ocean Pearl wherein nearly 70 participants had joined in person and around 40 virtual. The KDEM Mangaluru cluster industry anchors (Gaurav Hegde, Praveen Kalbhavi, Prashanth Shenoy, and Johnson Tellis) steered and organized the event with an objective to disseminate a policy orientation session among the entrepreneurs of the region by onboarding in the Department of IT, BT & ST- nodal department.

The event was chaired by Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of IT-BT & ST and C&I; and B. V. Naidu, Chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission.

The key speakers of the event included-Ms. Meena Nagraj, Director Department of IT, BT & ST and MD KITS and Sanjeev Gupta, CEO KDEM, MD & CEO Lahari

Guess speakers representing Mangaluru were : Isaac Vas, President KCCI, Ashith Hegde, MD Arkieva Asia Pacific and Jeevan Saldana, Chairman CII

ACS Dr. EV Ramana Reddy hailed KDEM’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative as a harbinger to ushering dividends from IT, ITES & BPM sector along with employment creation in tier 2 cities of Karnataka. Chairman of KDEM, Mr. BV Naidu announced the three clusters of Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubli to spearhead the Beyond Bengaluru initiative by attracting GCCs to establish their offices and operate from these cities. He hailed KDEM as a unique structure by GoK with a mission of taking industries beyond bengaluru- through the three clusters. This sets momentum for Mangalore to be rolling, with the cluster being projected as a fintech hub. The Envisioned statement for Mangalore: 3 large, 30 medium, and 120 mid sized companies to be added in the next five years in Mangalore.

The event saw a great positive reception from the industry leaders, start ups and people in academia. Sanjeev Gupta MD & CEO Lahari presented the Policy Pack document of the GoK, which consists of a set of eight core policies state offers- the start up policy, IT policy, ER&D policy, ESDM policy, AVGC policy, skill development policy etc. The incentives under each of these policies are designed to facilitate the needs of industries to bring down their operational costs.

ACS, Dr. EV Ramana Reddy made a statement that Mangalore with accessibility to port, rail, and airport is a unique selling proposition in the state of Karnataka. Collaboration between academia and industry will be triggering growth in the cluster and making it the second largest in IT and BT in the state of karnataka.

Ms. Meena Nagraj, MD Ktech, Department of IT BT & ST gave a talk around the IT Policy of the State and discussed on the incentives under which entrepreneurs can avail benefits from the state. She encouraged the IT companies to develop a quality certification ecosystem in the similar manner as ESDM industries have come up with. She also made a statement that plug and play infrastructure is not limited to only IT industries, and even colleges/universities can create this infrastructure and avail benefits under the IT Policy.

