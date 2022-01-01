Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh tests positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for Covid and has “mild symptoms”.

Nagesh also requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, “I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”