Karnataka Forest dept to impose fine on people for feeding wild animals

Udupi: Acting tough against people feeding wild animals while driving in the Agumbe Ghat, the forest department on Sunday announced the launch of a special drive to create awareness about it, as well as about the imposition a fines on those indulging in such acts.

Around 40 personnel from the wildlife division of Hebri, Karkala, Amasebaily and Siddapura deployed on a 10-km stretch from Someshwara to Agumbe created awareness among the passingmotorists to not throw food packets at wild animals.

They also fined the drivers ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200 for violating these rules. Awareness boards were also mounted on various locations along the ghat road.

Siddapura ACF Bhagawas Dasa Kudthalkar, Hebri RFO Anil Kumar, Amasebailu RFO Sandesh Kumar were present in the meeting held on Sunday.

Feeding animals with junk food will have an adverse impact on their health. In addition, there is the possibility of animals getting addicted to such kinds of food. And if they fail to get such food,they might end up attacking humans, said Hebri wildlife division RFO Anil Kumar.