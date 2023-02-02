Karnataka Governor TC Gehlot Attends Indian Coast Guard’s Raising Day Celebration in Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, attended the 47th Indian Coast Guard’s Raising Day event at Indian Coast Guard headquarters at Panambur.

Governor Gehlot emphasised the importance of the Indian Coast Guard during the event in protecting the nation’s maritime frontiers. He mentioned that protection, relief, and rescue activities are carried out along 7,500 kilometres of the nation’s coastline by the Indian Coast Guard, one of the largest in the world.

The Governor also highlighted the significance of maritime trade and transport for the global economy and its contribution to economic growth. He observed that over the past two decades, the importance of maritime trade and commerce has become increasingly evident, as reflected in the growing Indian economy and the corresponding rise in domestic and international maritime traffic.

Governor Gehlot expressed confidence in the efficiency of the Indian Coast Guard and its commitment to its mission. He encouraged the Indian Coast Guard to continue working towards building a developed India over the next 25 years and making the country a leader on the global stage. He also urged the Indian Coast Guard to remain active in public life and inspire others to contribute to the development of the nation.

The event was attended by the Commander of the Karnataka Coast Guard, Praveen Kumar Mishra, DC Ravikumar, and other dignitaries.

