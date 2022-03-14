Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on 2-Day Pilgrimage visit of DK & Udupi districts

Mangaluru: Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot who is on a pilgrimage tour, visiting renowned temples/Holy places in DK/Mangaluru and Udupi districts on March 14 and 15, arrived in Mangaluru today, Monday, 14 March 2022.

After a drive from Mangaluru International Airport after he arrived from Bengaluru at 10.50 am, visited Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara temple. After touring the temple and receiving blessings, he then halted at Circuit house for lunch.

It is learnt that at 2.45 pm, the governor departed from Circuit House to reach Savira Kambada Basadi at Moodbidri at 3.45 pm. From there he will go to Annapoorneshwari temple at Kodiadka, reaching there at 4.10 pm. From there at 4.25 pm, he will arrive at Karkala guest house at 4.55 pm, for a brief rest.

At 7.10 pm, Gehlot will leave Karkala and reach Circuit House of Mangaluru at 8.10 pm and stay overnight. On March 15, the governor will leave Circuit House at 8.15 am to the Mangaluru international airport and leave for Bengaluru at 9 am and reach there at 9.55 am.