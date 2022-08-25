Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Visits Sri Krishna Math

Udupi: The Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot visited Sri Krishna Temple and offered prayers in Udupi here on August 25.

The Governor was welcomed at the Temple by Diwan Varadaraj Bhat of Krishnapura Math. Later the Governor made a Darshan of Lord Sri Krishna.

The Governor also met Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Krishnapura Math. The Swamiji honoured Governor Thawar Chand during the visit.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Minister Sunil Kumar, Dist Minister In-charge S Angara, MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M, SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra and others were present.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot arrived in Udupi to inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the formation of the Udupi district at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Ajjarkad, Udupi at 5:00 p.m.

