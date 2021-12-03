Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Visits Sri Krishna Math

Udupi: The Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot visited the Sri Krishna Math and made a darshan of Lord Sri Krishna on Friday, December 3.

Later Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot met Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Adamar Math. The Swamiji honoured Governor Thawar Chand during the visit.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M, Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan and Others were present.

After visiting Sri Krishna Math, Governor Thawar Chand proceeded to Kollur Mookambika Temple by road.