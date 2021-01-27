Spread the love



















Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to address joint Session on Thursday

Bengaluru, (UNI): Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will address a joint session of Legislature on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha, the State Secretariat.

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting the preparations, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri told newsmen here on Wednesday that the Session will be held for seven days.

After the Governor’s address, obituary reference will be taken up to condole death of important personalities. In all eleven bills will be presented in the session besides question hour which will be held for six days.

Public were not allowed to witness the Session and all the members were asked to adhere to covid norms without fail.