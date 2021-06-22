Spread the love



















Karnataka govt unlocks five more districts

Bangaluru: Karnataka government further unlocked five more districts with more relaxations from Covid-19 norms on Tuesday

In a order issued here on Tuesday Karnataka government has allowed the functioning of all shops (other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls) from 6 am to 1 pm in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara districts with immediate effect and until 5 am of July 5, 2021.

So far 28 districts across the state were unlocked Mysuru district continued to lockdown with high rate of positive cases.

