Karnataka govt urged to reopen primary schools too



Bengaluru: Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Karnataka, (RUPSA) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to give consent for the reopening of primary schools from the first week of August.

RUPSA President Lokesh Talikatte said that since the first week of June, the Corona positivity rate in the state had dipped to less than 5 per cent. Experts in India and abroad have also clearly allayed fears of Covid third wave and the children being carriers of deadly infection, he added.

“The committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty has stressed on conducting offline classes for children. The government has given permission for high schools and colleges to operate from the first week of August. Likewise, permission must also be given to conduct primary classes,” Talikatte said, noting that the children have not attended classes for 16 months.

