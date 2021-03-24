Spread the love



















Karnataka govt urges various mutt heads, sandalwood stars to regulate large gatherings

Bengaluru, (UNI): As the number of Coronavirus cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the state, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday appealed to the heads of various Mutts and Sandalwood stars to regulate large gatherings at least for a month more to prevent the state from slipping into the worst scenario in COVID management.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said, “The state is reporting a positivity rate of more than 2 per cent. I appeal to all the district administrations not to allow any religious fairs, entertainment events, large gatherings or political rallies at least for the next one month. If we continue like this the situation will go out of hand. We have to self regulate these activities to prevent any adverse reactions at a later stage.”

In a special appeal to religious heads of various Mutts and Sandalwood celebrities, he said, “I request all the heads of Mutts and other leaders to be the role models for others by requesting people not to come for these annual fairs. Many film actors are going around the states promoting their films and I have been observing how these gatherings are organised. I only request them to wear masks and tell their fans as well to emulate them to comply with COVID-19 rules of the government and help us prevent the spread of the virus.”