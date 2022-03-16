‘Karnataka HC Order on Hijab Unfortunate’ – Muslim Clerics of Udupi

Udupi: The Udupi district Muslim Clerics have stated that the Karnataka High Court order that said that the hijab is not an essential practice of Islam is unfortunate and we are very much pained by this verdict.

Speaking at a press conference at the Muslim Welfare Committee office along with the Muslim Okkuta on March 16, Maulana Imran Ullah Khan Mansuri, Imam of Jamia Mosque Malpe said, “The Karnataka High Court’s verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear the hijab in the classroom will bring down the percentage of Muslim women seeking education. Quran, the basic text of Islam, has unequivocally asserted that the headscarf is mandatory for women. The Holy Quran Chapter 33/verse 59 says that O Prophet, enjoin your wives and your daughters and the believing women, to draw a part of their outer coverings around them. It is likelier that they will be recognised and not molested. Allah is Most Forgiving, Most Merciful. Unfortunately, the Karnataka High Court said that the hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.

The court did not answer some of the pertinent claims made by the petitioners. ‘The petitioners went to the court seeking protection of their right to education under Article 21 and 21A of the Constitution. This question has not been addressed in the judgment,’ he said.

Expressing the pain and regret for the court order, Mansuri expressed the hope that there will be a favourable decision from the part of the upper court.

Ibrahim Saheb Kota, president of Udupi District Muslim Okkuta; Maulana Rasheed Ahmed Umri, Imam of Jamia Mosque Udupi; Maulana Maciulla Khan Kashmi, Imam of Noorani Mosque Indrali; Maulana Abdul Latheef Madani, Chief of Samman Counseling Center Udupi; Hyder Ali Musliyar of Muloor; Haji M A Baavu Muloor, Secretary of Samyuktha Jamath; Maulana Abdul Rasheed Rehmani, Imam of Jamia Mosque Udyavar and Maulana Javed Khashmi were present during the press conference.