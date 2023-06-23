Karnataka Health Minister Calls On Janardhan Poojary

Mangaluru: Karnataka Health Minister and Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday visited veteran Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary at his residence here and enquired about his health and well-being.

Poojary recollected that he had jointly worked with former chief minister Gundu Rao when late Indira Gandhi was the PM. The former union minister asked Dinesh Gundu Rao to work sincerely for the development of the district.

Rao said he was fortunate to receive Janardhana Poojary’s blessings and guidance.

Rao later called on former minister B Ramanath Rai also at his residence.

District Congress committee president Harish Kumar MLC, KPCC secretary R Padmaraj, youth Congress leader Mithun Rai and other party leaders were present.

Like this: Like Loading...