Karnataka Health Minister says Indian vaccine safe



Bengaluru: Amid the controversy over regulatory approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin without enough data on its efficacy, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday claimed that the Indian vaccine was safe for use against coronavirus.

“I have spoken to scientists involved in research and development of the vaccine and it is safe for use against Covid,” said Sudhakar, a medical doctor, in a statement here.

Lauding the scientists for developing an indigenous vaccine in a record time, Sudhakar said license would be given to the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to roll out its Covaxin after completing the third stage clinical trials.

“Emergency approval has been given for restricted use of Covaxin. Corona warriors across the southern state will be given the vaccine in the first phase when it is commercially produced after the trials,” he said.

Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani announced in New Delhi on Sunday that the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation had accepted the recommendations of the expert committee for restricted use of Covishield of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Covaxin in emergency situation.

“The indigenous vaccine is India’s gift to the world. Preparations are underway to use the vaccine across the state when it is supplied to use. Senior citizens and comorbid patients will be inoculated after the frontline warriors,” said Sudhakar.

A dry run was conducted in 5 districts across the state on January 2 to train the healthcare warriors in administering the vaccine from this month-end or early February onwards.