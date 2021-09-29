Karnataka High Court Dismisses Plea against Anointing 16-year-old as Matadhipathi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, September 29 dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition questioning the legality of anointing a 16-year-old minor as the Matadhipathi of the Udupi Shiroor Math community.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the judgement in a plea moved by the managing trust of Sri Shiroor Math Bhakta Samithi, Udupi, represented by P Lathavya Acharya and others.

“The question of interference of this Court in an essential religious practice which is continuing for the last 800 years does not arise. The petition is dismissed,” the Court said, pronouncing its judgment.

Both the State government and Amicus Curiae SS Naganand had said that there are no legal restrictions against minors being anointed as pontiff.