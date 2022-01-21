Karnataka lifts weekend curbs, night curfew to continue

Bangalore: Karnataka government on Friday decided to lift the weekend curfew across the state after holding a two hours long meeting with TAC members, senior officials chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. However, the night curfew in the state will remain. This comes as Karnataka registered a steep spike in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 47,754 new cases of Covid-19, and 29 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515. The state had recorded 41,457 fresh infections on Tuesday and 40,499 on Wednesday. Of the new cases today, 30,540 were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,93,231.