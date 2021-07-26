Spread the love



















Karnataka logs 1,001 new Covid cases, 22 deaths



Bengaluru: In a clear sign of the curve flattening, only 1,001 new Covid cases were registered, while 22 died of the infection in a day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 1,001 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 28,94,557, including 23,419 active cases, while 28,34,741 recovered till date, with 1,465 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 165 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 12,24,760, including 8,215 active cases, while recoveries increased to 12,00,712, with 293 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Following Bengaluru, 115 positive cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 110 in Udupi, 97 in Mysuru and 90 in Hassan districts on Saturday.

The virus claimed 22 lives, including 3 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 36,374 and the city’s toll to 15,832 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March.

Out of 1,46,988 tests conducted across the state during the day, 26,670 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,20,318 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate declined to 0.68 per cent and case fatality rate was 2.19 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 82,709 people, including 38,798 above 45 years of age, 40,036 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,88,75,892 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

Like this: Like Loading...