Karnataka logs 1,005 new Covid cases; 1,102 recover



Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered 1,005 new Covid cases in a day, while 1,102 recovered across the state, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“With 1,005 new cases on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,14,488, including 13,508 active cases, while 8,88,917 recovered till date, with 1,102 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

The infection claimed five lives in the day, taking the state’s death toll to 12,044 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Bengaluru recorded 578 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,85,586, including 8,819 active cases, while 3,72,479 recovered so far, with 600 in the last 24 hours.

With four patients succumbing to the virus, the city’s death toll rose to 4,287.

Of the 218 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 99 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 11 in Kalaburagi, nine in Tumakuru and eight each in Hassan and Mandya districts.

Out of 98,568 tests conducted on Thursday, 8,797 were through rapid antigen and 89,771 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day is 1.01 per cent and case fatality rate 0.49 per cent for the state,” added the bulletin.