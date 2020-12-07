Spread the love



















Karnataka logs 1,321 new Covid cases; 889 recover



Bengaluru: Karnataka logged 1,321 new cases on a day, taking its Covid tally to 8,93,006, including 25,381 active cases till Saturday, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 889 discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries across the southern state rose to 8,55,750 so far, while 10 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 11,856 since the pandemic broke out on March 8.

Accounting for about 50 per cent of the state’s caseload, Bengaluru reported 733 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,74,024, including 19,636 positive cases, while 3,50,204 recovered, with 275 discharged during the day.

Of the 280 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 143 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 23 in Tumakuru, 14 in Chamarajanagara, 13 in Hassan and 12 in Kalaburagi district in the northern region.

Out of 99,320 tests conducted during the day, 15,622 were through the rapid-antigen detection and 83,698 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day is 1.33 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.75 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.