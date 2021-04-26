Spread the love



















Karnataka logs 34,804 new Covid cases



Bengaluru: A record 34,804 new cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, with 20,733 in Bengaluru, said state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 34,804 patients testing positive on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,62,594, with 6,982 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported a whopping 20,733 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the city’s tally to 6,53,656, including 1,80,542 active cases, while 4,67,313 recovered so far, with 2,285 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Out of 143 lives lost to the virus during the day, 77 were from Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 14,426 and the city’s toll to 5,800 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among the districts, 1,153 new cases were reported in Tumakur, 1,077 in Kodagu, 864 in Bengaluru Rural, 814 in Mandya, 768 in Hassan, 732 in Ballari, 700 in Mysuru, 643 in Raichur, 626 in Kalaburagi, 564 in Dakshina Kannada and 546 in Dharwad across the state.

Of 1,492 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 338 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 265 in Kalaburagi, 122 in Dharwad, 95 in Tumakur, 86 in Davangere and 77 in Shivomgga district across the state.

Out of 1,76,614 tests conducted during the day across the state, 14,874 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,61,740 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 19.70 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.41 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 60,693 people, including 23,598 senior citizens and 32,556 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated during the day across the state.

“Cumulatively, 86,61,038 people have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.