Karnataka logs 46,426 new Covid cases, 32 deaths



Bengaluru: Karnataka logged 46,426 new Covid cases against 41,703 discharges on Monday, as well as another 32 deaths.

Positivity rate was 32.95 per cent and case fatality rate 0.06 per cent. Total number of active patients in the state as on Monday is 3,62,487.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 21,569 new Covid cases against 27,008 discharges. Mysuru (4,105) recorded the second-highest number of cases , followed by Tumakuru (2,960), Hassan (1,908), Mandya (1,837), Dharwad (1,407) and Bengaluru Rural (1,607) districts.

A 10-year-old girl from Haveri, 19-year-old and 31-year-old women from Bengaluru Urban are among the deceased.

Positivity rate increased from last week’s 22.30 per cent to 32.95 per cent, while recovery rate came down from last week’s 91.21 per cent to 88.74 per cent.

As many as 5,230 people affected with Covid are being treated in hospitals among which 138 are in the ICU.

A total of 345 passengers have been tested at the airports among which four turned positive for Covid.

The total number of active cases in Bengaluru stood at 2,26,385. As many as 688 children between the age of 0 to 9 years and 1,917 from 10 years to 19 years have turned positive for Covid in the city.

However, the micro containment zones have come down to 233.