Karnataka logs in 2,792 new Covid cases



Bengaluru: Continuing its upward trend, Karnataka registered 2,792 new Covid cases, including 1,742 in Bengaluru in a day, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“With 2,792 new cases registered on Sunday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 9,89,804, including 23,849 positive cases, while recoveries rose to 9,53,416, with 1,964 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

In Bengaluru, 1,742 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 4,29,915, including 16,259 active cases, while recoveries increased to 4,09,065, with 1,356 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 16 patients succumbing to the virus during the day, including nine in Bengaluru, three in Hassan, two in Mysuru and one each in Bidar and Mandya districts, the state’s death toll rose to 12,520 since the pandemic broke in mid-March 2020.

Positivity rate shot up to 3.20 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.57 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Of the 227 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 95 are in Bengaluru, 25 in Kalaburagi and 14 in Tumakur with the rest spread in the remaining 28 districts across the southern state.

Out of 87,197 tests conducted during the day across the state, 4,055 were through rapid antigen detection and 83,142 through RT-PCR method.

Meanwhile, 56,374 people were vaccinated during the day across the state.

Of the beneficiaries, 39,265 are senior citizens of above 60 years age, 13,873 comorbid in the 45-59 age group, 1,445 healthcare workers and 1,791 frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 34,80,930 people have received the jab since the vaccine drive was launched on January 16 across the state.