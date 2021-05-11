Spread the love



















Karnataka logs in 39,305 new Covid cases, 596 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka logged 39,305 new Covid cases in a day, with 16,747 in Bengaluru, while 596 patients succumbed to the infection, said the state’s health bulletin on Monday.

“With 39,305 new cases were registered on Sunday, taking the state’s Covid tally to 19,73,683, including 5,71,006 active cases, while 13,83,285 recovered, with 32,188 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 16,747 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 9,67,640, including 3,52,454 active cases, while recoveries rose to 6,06,754, with 14,289 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 596 patients succumbing to the infection, including 374 in Bengaluru, the state’s Covid death toll shot up to 19,372 and the city’s toll to 8,431 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts reporting over 1,000 new cases are 2,168 in Tumakur, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya and 1,006 in Dharwad, while the rest are spread in the remaining 24 districts across the state.

Out of 1,24,110 tests conducted across the state during the day, 7,065 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,17,045 through RT-PCR method,

Positivity rate rose to 31.66 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.51 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 80,823 people, including 68,248 in the 44-59 years age group and 6,737 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,06,08,539 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.



