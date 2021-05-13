Spread the love



















Karnataka logs in 39,998 new Covid cases, 517 deaths



Bengaluru: With the pandemic’s second wave unabated, 39,998 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, including 16,286 in Bengaluru, while 517 patients succumbed to coronavirus, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 39,998 new cases registered on Tuesday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 20,53,191, including 5,92,182 active cases, while recoveries rose to 14,40,621, with 34,752 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 16,286 fresh cases in a day, taking its Covid tally to 9,99,805, including 3,60,619 active cases, while recoveries increased to 6,30,221, with 18,089 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection claimed 517 lives, including 275 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 20,368 and the city’s toll to 8,964 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts which reported over 1,000 new cases are 2,360 in Tumakur, 1,823 in Ballari, 1,773 in Mysuru, 1,572 in Hassan, 1,138 in Bengaluru Rural, 1,125 in Shivamogga and 1,077 in Dakshina Kannada, with the rest in the remaining 23 districts across the state.

Out of 1,34,792 tests conducted during the day across the state, 10,560 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,24,232 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 29.67 per cent and case fatality rate 1.29 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 88,437 people, including 57,682 above 45 years of age and 22,506 in the 18-44 years ago group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,08,82,080 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.