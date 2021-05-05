Spread the love



















Karnataka logs in 44,631 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) Continuing the upward trend in the pandemic’s second wave, 44,631 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, with 292 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state’s health bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 44,631 new cases registered on Monday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 16,90,934, including 4,64,363 active cases, while recoveries rose to 12,10,013, with 24,714 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru registered 20,870 fresh cases in a day, taking its Covid tally to 8,40,274, including 3,01,712 active cases, while 5,31,716 recovered so far, with 13,946 discharged during the day.

The infection claimed 292 lives, including 132 in Bengaluru in the day, taking the state’s death toll to 16,538 and the city’s toll to 6,845 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts with more new cases are 2,293 in Mysuru, 2,278 in Hassan, 1,636 in Tumakur, 1,506 in Mandya, 1,162 in Kalaburagi, 1,280 in Ballari and 996 in Bengaluru Rural across the state.

Out of 1,53,707 tests conducted during the day across the state, 13,098 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,40,609 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 29.03 per cent and case fatality rate to 0.65 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 36,344 people, including 13,700 senior citizens above 60 years and 17,536 in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 99,36,048 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the shot since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.