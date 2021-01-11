Spread the love



















Karnataka logs in 792 new Covid cases, 593 recovered



Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 792 new Covid cases in a day, while 593 recovered from the infection across the state, said the health bulletin.

“With 792 new cases on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,27,559, including 9,649 actives cases, while 9,05,751 recovered, with 593 discharged on Sunday,” said the health bulletin released on Sunday.

With only two patients, including one each in Mysuru and Tumakuru districts succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 12,140 till date.

“For the first time since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8, no death due to Covid was reported in Bengaluru and 27 other districts during the day,” said the bulletin.

Bengaluru registered 453 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 3,92,581, including 6,068 active cases, while 3,82,166 recovered so far, with 261 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 202 Covid patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 85 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 15 in Kalaburagi, 12 in Tumakuru and 10 in Hassan districts.

Out of 1,13,206 tests conducted in the day, 4,680 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,08,526 through RT-PCR method.

Four returnees from UK on Sunday also tested positive through the RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.69 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.25 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.