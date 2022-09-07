Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies after cardiac arrest



Bengaluru: Forest, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti, the swaggering BJP leader who dreamt of statehood for north Karnataka, died following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Katti, 61, was rushed to a private hospital from his Dollar’s Colony residence in Bengaluru.

Born in Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi, Katti was an eight-time MLA representing Hukkeri constituency after entering politics to fill the shoes of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

‘The state has lost a skilled statesman who was a proactive leader and a committed servant of people,’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a condolence statement, describing Katti as ‘my close colleague’. Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janada Dal, JD(U) and JD(S).

In the past, Katti served as a minister in the cabinets headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. He had expressed chief ministerial ambitions. With Katti’s demise, the BJP has lost a big leader in Belagavi, which is arguably Karnataka’s most politically significant district.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, ‘It’s a big loss to the BJP, Belagavi and Karnataka’.

Katti is survived by wife Sheela, son Nikhil and daughter Sneha.

