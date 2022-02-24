Karnataka names nodal officer to coordinate evacuations from Ukraine

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government Thursday appointed Dr Manoj Rajan as its nodal officer to facilitate safe return of students and others from the state stranded in Ukraine.

“Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, Revenue Department, will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv, and provide all necessary support for evacuation of stranded people from the state to the respective destination,” a government notification said.

The nodal officer will oversee functioning of the 24×7 helpline number (080-1070, 080-22340676) and email manoarya@gmail.com and revenuedmkar@gmail.com) in the state emergency operation centre.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said stated that they have information about 10 students from the state being stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian attack.