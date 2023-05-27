Karnataka Naval Unit NCC Holds Annual Training Camp for Cadets

Mangaluru: The No.5 Karnataka Naval Unit NCC conducted a 10 days Annual Training Camp for Naval Wing NCC Cadets at Udupi. A total of 220 cadets from various institutions of Dakshina Kannada district along with cadets of 5 other Naval NCC units of Karnataka and Goa, Directorate from Bengaluru, Mysore, Karwar and Udupi participated in the camp.

The annual training camps are conducted to carry out intensive, collective and practical training of the cadets which cannot be imparted at the institutional level to develop cadets’ knowledge and inculcate the qualities of self-help, responsibility, team spirit, sportsmanship, leadership, camaraderie, discipline and co-operative living.

This camp is also aimed at preparing the cadets for the upcoming All India Nau Sainik Camp(AINSC)-2023 and as a mandatory camp for all the cadets in making them eligible for the A, ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificate examinations.

The camp commenced on 17 May 2023 and comprised activities of all domains. A total of 220 Senior and Junior division cadets took part in the camp which comprised 79 cadets who underwent specific training for the AINSC-23. These 79 cadets comprised all 6 naval units of the Karnataka and Goa Directorate. 141 cadets of 5 Kar Naval Unit NCC, Mangalore.

The total strength of the cadets was divided into six teams namely Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta, Echo and Foxtrot, each team comprised cadets from diverse backgrounds, and different regions of Karnataka and Goa State, the activities conducted during the camp provided opportunities to stretch beyond one’s comfort zone and promote teamwork, self-confidence, discipline, creativity and sense of responsibility.

The days at camp commenced with hands call at 0500hrs followed by morning PT at 05:45 hrs, continued with Parade Drill, Classroom Instructions, Ship Modelling, Rope Work, Boat Pulling, 0.22 Rifle Firing, Semaphore training, Sports / Troop Games and culminated with cultural activities for the day. The cadets also witnessed a lecture and practical demonstration on Fire Fighting Drills which was conducted by the Fire Department, Udupi.

Amid vigorous training, several competitions in the games category Tug of War, Volley Ball, Throwball, 2.5 & 1 Km Josh Health Run, Troop Games, in the cultural category for a group song, group dance, variety & fusion – wherein with these activities, the cadets exhibited their talents and realized their potential too. The cadets were also tested for the knowledge of Naval NCC Service Subjects, Practical Drill Test, Firing and Boat Pulling.

As part of the Social Service and Community Development programme, a Puneeth Sagar Abhiyaan, an awareness drive to tackle the issue of Plastic Pollution and achieve the universal goal of clean water bodies was also conducted at Malpe Beach wherein cadets created awareness within the local public by interacting with them and conveying the message of the mission. In association with District Hospital Udupi, a Blood Donation Drive was also conducted wherein 20 cadets, 02 ANO’s and 02 Officers donated blood which was highly appreciated by the hospital as a severe shortage of blood is experienced at present.

A valedictory programme was held on Day 10 of the camp to award the prizes and felicitate the winners of the events. The Overall Best Team Rolling Trophy was bagged by Alpha Team and the Runners Up Rolling Trophy by the Delta Team.

