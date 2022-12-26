Karnataka: New Year celebrations must end by 1 am; masks compulsory even in schools

Bengaluru: Amid alarm over Covid-19 cases and New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

“Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars.”

“New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions,” Sudhakar said.