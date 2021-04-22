Spread the love



















Karnataka opens war room for oxygen supply to Covid-hit



Bengaluru: Grappling with surging cases in the pandemic’s second wave, the Karnataka government on Wednesday opened a war room to monitor supply of oxygen cylinders and anti-viral drug Remdesivir to hospitals across the state for treating Covid patients.

“A 24×7 war room has been set up in Bengaluru to ensure timely and sufficient supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug for treating Covid patients in state-run and private hospitals across the state,” said Health Minister K. Sudhakar in a statement here.

The war room will work round the clock in 3 shifts to track the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir and ease the crisis arising out of their shortage.

The state drug controller office has deputed 26 officials to operate the war room and a call centre with a mobile number (89517-55722) has been opened there for supply of oxygen and Remdesivir to hospitals.

The drug office has also deputed its staff to 17 medical oxygen producing units in the state for supervising their distribution.

“A 6 kilo litre medical oxygen plant has been set up at Chamarajanagar district hospital to supply the gas to Covid patients under treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU),” said Sudhakar.

The state government has also directed private firms making industrial oxygen, to set up additional plants to produce medical oxygen.

Shortage of Remdesivir of late has led to alleged hoarding and black-marketing of the anti-viral drug due to its shortage in cities and towns across the state.

The minister also held video conferencing with health officials in six districts to assess the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs in the state-run hospitals.

“The status of infections and control measures in the districts were reviewed and health officials directed to contain the virus spread,” Sudhakar said.