Spread the love



















Karnataka orders more curbs as Covid cases spike



Bengaluru: With a spurt in new Covid cases, especially in districts bordering Kerala, Karnataka imposed additional measures to contain the virus spread, a top official said on Friday.

“Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts across the state may impose additional containment measures to reduce Covid cases,” said state revenue secretary N. Manjunatha Prasad in an order here.

The DCs have also been directed to monitor the Covid situation in their districts and take strict surveillance measures at the border posts as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Health Ministry for controlling the pandemic.

After the pandemic’s second wave curve flattened over the weeks, a surge in positive cases since Monday (July 26) made the state government extend its guidelines till August 31, as directed by the central ministry on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended measures to be taken by states to ensure compliance to the containment steps such as 5-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour,” said Prasad in the order.

According to the state health bulletin, after registering a record 1,001 new cases on Saturday (July 24) across the state, more infected persons began testing positive since Sunday when 1,606 cases were reported, 1,501 on Monday, 1,531 on Tuesday and 2,052 cases on Wednesday.

“With 1,890 fresh cases registered on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 29,03137, including 23,478 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 426 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 12,26,889, including 8,467 active cases.

Among districts, 349 new cases were reported on Thursday from Dakshina Kannada, 155 in Udupi and 142 in Mysuru, which share border with Kerala where over 20,000 new cases were being registered during the last 4 days.

“The containment measures are 5-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour,” said the order.

The infection claimed 34 lives, including 9 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 36,325 and the city’s toll to 15,861 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...