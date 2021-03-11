Spread the love



















Karnataka orders SIT probe into sleaze CD incident



Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police, Soumendhu Mukherjee will probe into the contentious sleaze CD episode, involving tainted BJP leader, Ramesh Jarakiholi.

Announcing this, Bommai told reporters that the Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyurappa has taken this decision to constitute a SIT to expose the ‘conspiracy’ behind CD containing BJP MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi allegedly getting involved with a woman in a compromising position.

The home minister added that the decision was taken after the complaint by Jarakiholi brothers, who demanded a thorough investigation into the attempt to defame him through a ‘fake video clip’.

Mukherjee, who is currently Bengaluru city’s Additional Commissioner of Police (west). Last year, he is recipient of Union home minister’s special operation medal along with other officers for busting the Al-Hind terror module in south India.

“We have ordered setting up a SIT to find out all the aspects of the case such as who was behind it, who hatched the conspiracy, where the CD (videos) was prepared,” Bommai said.

On March 2, a social activist – Dinesh Kallahalli – had alleged that Ramesh Jarakiholi sexually exploited a woman on the pretext of offering her a job.

As the sexually explicit video clips went viral on news channels, the minister was forced to resign on March 3, while Kallahalli decided to withdraw his complaint with the police on March 6.

The beleaguered Jarakiholi brothers, Ramesh and his younger Balachndra, have vowed to fight this case with all their might inorder to bring all those influential leaders behind this scam.

The Jarakiholis claimed that they have even hired private detective agency to gather incriminating evidences to strengthen their case against influential leaders.