Spread the love



















Karnataka: Police arrested drug peddlers, seized Rs 1 crore drugs

Bengnaluru: Police arrested six drug peddlers including two Nigerian nationals, in two separate raids and seized drugs worth Rs 1.05crore on Tuesday

Police team raided a house in Yelahanka and seized drugs worth of Rs 55 lakhs from a Nigerian national and four others belonging to Kerala. All five people were arrested.

The Nigerian had come to India on a tourist visa and indulged in illegal activities, police said In the other incident, another Nigerian national from Horaavu was caught arrested and drugs worth of Rs 50 lakhs recovered from him.

Cases were registered against all the arrested in Yelahanka and Horamavu police stations.

Like this: Like Loading...