Karnataka police bust gang targetting gynaecologists, financiers in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: With the arrest of two persons, the Karnataka police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the attempt to murder case of a gynaecologist in Kalaburagi.

The probe revealed that the accused meticulously planned the crime to create terror among gynaecologists, and financiers of the state to extort huge money from them.

The arrested duo has been identified as Sarfuddin and Kamaruddin.

On sustained interrogation, they confessed to having collected details of all known and successful gynaecologists and financiers of the state to extort money.

They targeted gynaecologists charging exorbitant fees and financiers who charged huge interest rates.

The gang had planned to target Jayaprakash Patil, a well-known gynaecologist in Kalaburagi. Patil was very active on social media and the accused thought that if he is targeted, it would create fear among others.

After closely monitoring the movements of Patil for a month, the gang made a call of extortion in June. They spoke in Hindi and demanded that 30,000 dollars be deposited into their accounts in the form of cryptocurrency.

When Doctor Patil refused to pay, the accused threatened to kill him. On August 31, while going in his car, the doctor was waylaid and then shots were fired at him near the Saath Mile area on the city’s outskirts but he had a miraculous escape.

IG Ballary Range Lokesh Kumar stated that the accused wanted to make a name in the underworld and mint money. Since another gang operated in Kalaburagi, they had chosen Raichur to commit the crime.

Sarfuddin was an expert in cryptocurrency matters. The country-made pistol was purchased from another state to commit the crime. The accused had fired the shots with the intention of carrying out the murder of Doctor Patil, he

explained.

Raichur Rural police had registered a case in this regard. The accused had fired shots at his car but luckily the bullets hit the bonnet of the car.

