Karnataka Police crack Andhra woman’s murder case, arrest 2



Bengaluru: The murder case of an elderly woman from Andhra Pradesh who went missing from Bengaluru in March this year has been solved and two persons arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Seeta K.A. from Mantralayam village of Kurnool district went missing from Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru on March 26.

Police have now found that she was kidnapped, murdered, and her body was thrown into a canal near Hospet in Vijayanagara district. The cause was said to be a property grab.

Seeta had come to her sister’s house four months ago. She never returned after going out for some work. The Subramanyanagar police of Bengaluru couldn’t trace her even after searching in Bengaluru and Mantralayam.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Achar, the missing lady’s younger brother was kidnapped in Mantralayam, and released only after getting his signatures on stamp papers. The property document read that they are selling their two acre ancestral property to those persons and they, in turn, are selling it to a third party.

After police got the information, investigation, was expedited and based on the clues, they nabbed two persons who spilled the beans in preliminary investigations.

The accused had kidnapped Seeta from Bengaluru on March 26 and took her to Hospet in Vijayanagara. They forcibly took her signatures on property documents, made her swallow a cyanide capsule, and dumped her body into the canal.

The police have launched hunt for other accused persons, and will also launch search operation to track the body.