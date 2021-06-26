Spread the love



















Karnataka Police Destroy Seized Narcotics Worth Rs 50.23 Crore on International Day against Drug Abuse

Mangaluru: On the Occasion of the “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, SPs & CPs of various Districts including the CP of Bengaluru have destroyed psychotropic substances (Drugs) that have been seized in the last 12 months. The seized narcotic substances have been destroyed as per the prescribed procedure at all district headquarters in the presence of the drug disposal committees as per the court orders.

The following seized drugs have been disposed of simultaneously across the state on June 26. They are 23,829.266 Kgs of GANJA, 34.4 Kgs POPPY, 1Kg of BROWN SUGAR, 161.34 Kgs of OPIUM, 0.278 grams of HEROIN, 6.15 Kgs of HASHISH, 5.262 Kgs of CHARAS, 0.7-gram COCAINE, 0.68 gm MDMA Powder 919 MDMA Tablets, 0.209 gm of AMPHETAMINE and 1298 Strips LSD.

The total estimated value of the above-mentioned drugs is Rs 50,23,01,619 (Rs Fifty Crore Twenty Three Lakhs One Thousand and Nineteen Only). This is a record in the history of the Karnataka Police.

It may be mentioned that in the year 2020, a record of 4,066 cases were booked under the NDPS Act which led to massive seizures of the banned drugs and the arrest of 5,291 persons. The drugs being destroyed now are part of those seizures with the permission of the courts.

The war against drugs and psychotropic substances will continue. In view of COVID-19 awareness programmes through social media platforms on this day and throughout the year will continue. At the same time, police action against traffickers will be further intensified.

Like this: Like Loading...