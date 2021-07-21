Spread the love



















Karnataka Police shoot, arrest two accused in bank murder case



Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested two accused in the horrific murder of Joseph aka Rowdy Bubly (40) after opening fire on them when they attacked the police team in a bid to escape.

The accused, who were shot in their legs, were identified as rowdy sheeters Ravi and Pradeep.

The accused were among the gang who had hacked Rowdy Bubly to death in a bank in front of his wife and daughter in Koramangala locality on Monday. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had given directions to take the matter seriously and three special teams were formed to nab the killers.

Though the killers covered their faces at the time of attack, the cops gathered inputs about the accused persons and traced them.

When the police tried to arrest them, the accused attacked policemen with weapons and tried to escape. Koramangala station Police Inspector Ravi and Sub Inspector Puttaswamy fired in the air, warning the accused to surrender. However, when they did not comply, they were shot in the legs.

The accused persons are involved in a series of criminal offences, according to police. The injured policemen are being treated at the hospital.

DCP, Southeast, Srinath Mahadev Joshi stated that the murder accused were shot as they attacked policemen and the hunt is on for other accused persons.

In a horrific crime, taking place in broad daylight in full public view and creating a sense of fear among city residents, as many as 8 people barged inside the bank and hacked Rowdy Bubly to death, in what is seen as a revenge attack.

Rowdy Bubly was son-in-law of notorious rowdy Palani, who was hacked to death in a hospital while he was being treated in 2006.

Like this: Like Loading...