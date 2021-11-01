Spread the love



















Karnataka Rajyotsava Celebrated at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute



Mangaluru: On 1st November 2021 Karnataka Rajyotsava was celebrated in St Aloysius ITI at 9 a.m. at Samipya Hall. The President for the programme was Fr John D’souza S J, Director St Aloysius ITI. Roshan D’Souza, Principal, . Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal, Noel Lobo, Training Officer and Alwyn Sequeira, Convener of the programme joined in the celebration.

The prayer service was led by Wilson, JTO, followed by welcome address Mrs. Padmavathi. Rendition of a kannada song “Karunada Tayi Sada Chinmayi” was performed by the students.

Fr. John D’Souza in his address said that Karunadu means high land. “Karu” is black and “Nadu” is the most beautiful place in the region. “With your chest up, say that I am an Indian. Let thousands of people speak Kannada, and let only Kannada be in our hearts. We must be blessed to be born in India, and we must be very lucky to be born in Karnataka” added Fr John.

The august gathering joined in singing the Nadageethe “Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate”. The Vote of thanks was proposed by Alwyn Menezes and the programme was compered by Mrs. Padmavati, JTO.

