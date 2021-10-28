Spread the love



















Karnataka Rajyotsava Related Singing at City Centre Mall by St Aloysius College Students



Mangaluru: As per the guidelines of the DK District Administration and the Department of Kannada & Culture, the students of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru sang 3 Kannada songs related to Karnataka Rajyotsava at City Centre Mall on 28 th October 2021 as a precursor to the Kannada Rajyotsava which will be celebrated on 1 st November 2021.

The students sung “Barisu Kannada Dindimava”; ‘Jogada Siri Belakinalli’ and ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku’ which proclaims the excellence of Kannada in order to deliver the taste of the heritage, culture, greatness and diversity of Karnataka. The event was organized in collaboration with the Student Activity Cell, Kannada Association and Music Association of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

Dr Ishwara Bhat, Dean of the Student Activity Cell, shed light on the cultural heritage, diversity and excellence of Karnataka. At the end of the programme, he administered the eleven lines of ‘Kannada Sankalpa’ to the gathering.

Reuben Jason Machado, from the department of Journalism, provided background music for singing. Dr Sudha Kumari, President of Kannada Sangha and Amrita, Co-ordinator of Music Association of the College were present for the programme.

