Spread the love



















Karnataka records more than 35,000 cases, 270 deaths



Bengaluru: As the second wave of Covid grips, Karnataka on Thursday recorded 35,024 fresh Covid cases with 270 deaths in a day across the state were registered, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 35,024 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state’s Covid positive tally and fatalities reached to 14,74,846 and 15,306 respectively,” the health bulletin noted.

On a positive note, Karnataka saw a dip of around 4,000 cases compared with Tuesday’s tally of 39,047 cases.

The bulletin added that with new cases there were 3,49,496 active cases which includes 2,431 patients in the ICU and 14,142 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the total discharges to 11,10,025.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 19,637 fresh cases taking its Covid tally to 7,29,984, including 2,37,518 active cases while 4,86,183 recovered so far with 6128 getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of 270 lives lost to the deadly contagion in state, 143 are from Bengaluru, taking the state’s toll to15,306 and city’s toll 6282 since the pandemic broke in mid March last year.

Among districts number of new cases were A1,219 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,129 in Bengaluru Rural, 957 in Kalaburagi, 939 in Mandya, 896 in Ballari, 628 in Raichur, 624 in Hassan, 568 in Udupi 545 each in Belagavi and Chikkaballapura, 537 in Kodagu, 536 in Kolar, with the remaining spread in 17 districts across the state.

Of the 2431 patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) 857 in Bengaluru hospitals,354 in Kalaburagi, 159 in Tumakuru, 149 in Mysuru, 138 in Dakshina Kannada, 122 in Dharwad, 101 in Belagavi and 81 in Shivamogga districts. Apart from these districts, ICU beds are occupied in all districts except in Ramanagara and Uttara Kannada districts.

Of the 1,75,816 tests conducted during the day including 1,60,698 using the RT PCR and other methods while 15,118 through Rapid Antigen Detection test.

Case positivity rate stood at 19.92 per cent and case fatality rate at 0.77 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

“Cumulatively 93,63,124 beneficiaries including health workers and frontline warriors have received the jab till date since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.