Karnataka reports 1,280 new Covid cases



Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered 1,280 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,95,284, including 25,015 active cases till Monday, while 1,060 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 1,060 patients discharged across the southern state, recoveries rose to 8,58,370 till date, while 13 succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,880 so far,” said the bulletin here.

Accounting for about 50 per cent of the state’s caseload, Bengaluru logged 638 fresh cases on Monday, taking its tally to 3,75,163, including 19,468 active cases, while 3,51,497 recovered so far, with 432 discharged during the day.

With 7 patients succumbing to the virus, the city’s death toll rose to 4,197 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Of the 275 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 130 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 21 in Tumakuru, 19 in Chamarajanagara, 15 in Hassan and 13 in Kalaburagi district in the northern region.

Out of 88,698 tests conducted in a day, 18,103 were through the rapid antigen detection and 70,595 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.44 per cent and case fatality rate 1.01 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.