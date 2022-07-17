Karnataka reports 1,374 new Covid cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported 1,374 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and recorded three deaths after a gap of four months.

Two persons succumbed to the virus in Bengaluru and one death has been reported from Ballary. A total of 777 people affected with Covid have been discharged, as per the statistics released by the Health and Family Welfare department.

As many as 7,296 persons are being treated at the hospital and respective residences. A majority of the Covid infected persons are being treated at their residences.

The government has conducted 28,000 Covid tests. The positivity rate has gone up to 4.8 per cent in the state. On March 11, the state had recorded three deaths due to Covid.

All the persons, who succumbed to Covid in the last 24 hours are senior citizens. Case fatality rate for the day is 0.21 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban has reported 1,234 cases. Dharwad (33) and Mysuru (22) recorded the most number of Covid cases after Bengaluru. Most of the districts reported Covid cases in single digits.