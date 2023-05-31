Karnataka Sangha Dubai GCC-level ‘Dubai Dance Cup 2023’ Dance Competition Colourfully Concludes

Karnataka Sangha, Dubai’s GCC-level dance competition “Dance Cup 2023”, colourfully concluded on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at The Indian Academy in Qusais, Dubai.

Renowned anchor Prathiba Gowda from Bangalore started the programs energetically with a warm-up session followed by the welcome speech by Karnataka Sangha Dubai’s President Shashidhar Nagarajappa, who briefed about the future activities of Karnataka Sangha, Dubai and welcomed all the guests, judges, sponsors and the audience for the ‘Dance Cup 2023’ and remembered founder past presidents and office bearers of Karnataka Sangha Dubai.

Further Dr B K Yusuf in his patron’s speech remembered the glorious past and assured that under the dynamic leadership of Shashidhar Nagarajappa and his dedicated team definitely will reach the next level of Karnataka Sangha, Dubai and extended his full support to the new committee.

The program was traditionally started by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries. Renowned sandalwood Actress Sharmiela Mandre was the chief guest at the inaugural program. Sarvotham Shetty, the President of Karnataka Sangha, Abu Dhabi, Renowned anchor Prathiba Gowda, Karnataka Sangha Dubai patrons, Harish Bangera and B.K. Yusuf, Advisor Jayanth Shetty, President Shashidhar Nagarajappa, Vice President Daya Kirodian, General Secretary Manohar Hegde, Joint Secretary Mallikarjuna Gowda and Treasurer Nagaraj Rao Udupi, all Judges along with other committee members were present on the dais.

Sarvotham Shetty, the President of Karnataka Sangha, Abu Dhabi, said that Karnataka Sangha, Dubai is spreading rich traditions and culture for the last 38 years and extended his warm wishes and support.

The Dance Cup 2023 was judged by local renewed talents in the field of dance and art, Shama Rani Shetty, Aishwarya Ravi Chandran, Mr UAE International 2022 Gautham Bangera and Hithesh Rajani. It was a tough time for selecting the right team from the outstanding performance of all the teams.

Cinematic Juniors category: First place was bagged by Chinnara Balaga – Gulf Gelathiyaru, second place by Sanskriti Nrithya Shale and third place was won by Smile Creations, Dubai.

Folk dance category: First place was bagged by Utsahi Gulf Gelathiyaru, second place by Smile Creations, Dubai and third place was won by Nruthya School of Dance.

Cinematic Seniors categories: First place was bagged by Just dance crew, second by Golden Star Music & Arts, Sharjah and third place was won by team Nrithyalaya Gulf Gelathiyaru.

The drawing competition was executed by Mrs Radhika Satish, and judged by Mrs Susmita Dhruva and Mr Sudeeshan whose expertise and guidance provided a platform for budding artists to showcase their creativity.

Drawing Competition 5 to 9 years category: First place was bagged by Surabhi Sachin Kachinthaya, second by Sanvi Sadananda and third place was won by Omkar Adiga and Ridhima Bhat.

Drawing Competition 10 to 15 years category: First place was bagged by Maria Fatima, second place by Ofiria Fatima and Sumanth Maheshkumar and third place was won by Kiara Cerobi Cardin and Shamitha Shivamurthy.

The Art and Crafts Exhibition was led by Mrs Mamatha Senthil, many exhibitors showcased their talents which was much appreciated.

Further, all the team members of Karnataka Sangha, Dubai, Executive committee members who took up the core jobs, Lawrence Nazareth, Siddalingesh BR, Sunil Gavaskar, Peter Joyson, Ravi Kotian and Yuvaraj Devadiga also extended support, and the cooperation received from Gulf Geleyaru and Gulf Gelatiyaru made the event successful.

Shashidhar Nagarajappa, President expressed his sincere thanks to the main sponsor of the event Malabar Gold and all other sponsors, media partners all the volunteers, guests and Kannada lovers who made this event a huge success and witnessed mega Dubai Dance Cup 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...