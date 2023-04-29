Karnataka Sangha Dubai to hold GCC-level dance competition ‘Dubai Dance Cup 2023’

Karnataka Sangha Dubai to hold GCC-level dance competition ‘Dubai Dance Cup 2023’ on 28th May 2023 at Indian Academy at Qusais, Dubai.

UAE: Karnataka Sangha Dubai, established in the year 1985, bestowed with the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Prashasthi in the year 2005 will hold the GCC-level dance competition “Dubai Dance Cup 2023”, on 28th May 2023 at the Indian Academy at Qusais, Dubai.

The brochure-releasing event for the upcoming Dance Cup 2023 was held at the Venus Hotel Karama, Dubai. The event started with a prayer by Yuvaraj Devadiga followed by the lighting of the traditional lamp by executive committee members along with the dignitaries.

Manohar Hegde, Secretary of Karnataka Sangha Dubai, welcomed all and requested everyone to come and support the Dubai Dance Cup 2023.

GCC-level “Dubai Dance Cup 2023’’ dance competition is held in the following categories under conditions that background music must be in the Kannada language only.

1. Folk dance for any age group

2. Cinematic- Juniors level from 5 years- 15 years

3. Cinematic Seniors level more than 15 years categories

Daya Kirodian, Vice President of Karnataka Sangha Dubai, explained the history and activities of Karnataka Sangha Dubai and added that due to some unavoidable circumstances after a couple of years of break, Karnataka Sangha Dubai has been re-activated under a new enthusiastic executive committee under the dynamic leadership of Shashidhar Nagarajappa, Patronship of Harish Bangera and under the timely advice of Jayanth Shetty.

Further, one of the founder members of Karnataka Sangha Dubai, Sudhakar Pejavar, explained the reason for the formation of Karnataka Sangha Dubai and briefed on all the key pillars and founders of the sangha and extended his full support and cooperation towards all the future activities of Karnataka Sangha Dubai.

Shashidhar Nagarajappa, President of Karnataka Sangha Dubai, requested all the dignitaries and community leaders to extend their support to bring back the old glory of Karnataka Sangha Dubai, which had successfully organised many events and spread across our rich traditions and culture in the UAE.

Further, renowned sandalwood Actress Sharmila Mandre will grace as a celebrity judge and will be an added star attraction to the mega event. A drawing Competition for children below 15 years and Arts and craft Exhibitions for all Kannadiga artists have also been organised.

Harish Bangera, Patron and Jayanth Shetty, Advisor and all the guests and dignitaries extended their support for the mega event and requested all the Kannadigas across the UAE to witness this colourful show and encourage and strengthen Kannada activities in the region. B K Yousef and Girish Shetty who are the Ex-Presidents of Karnataka Sangha Dubai, are still contributing as Patrons conveyed their best wishes and extended full cooperation for the success of the programme.

Nagaraj Rao, Treasurer delivered the vote of thanks and Shilpa Sudhakar compered the programme.

