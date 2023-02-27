Karnataka Sangha Dubai’s New Executive Committee Formed to Uphold 38 Years Legacy in Dubai

UAE: Dubai’s first ever Karnataka Sangha founded in 1985 poised to continue its service to the Kannadiga community in Dubai, the new 18-member executive committee held its meeting in Dubai on 25th February at Caesars Dubai to plan for the annual events in 2023. Karnataka Sangha Dubai’s Newly elected president Mr Shashidhar Nagarajappa expressed his gratitude for all the former founders & members of Karnataka Sangha Dubai and his predecessor president Mr Girish Shetty. Mr Shashidhar further explained the vision and future plans of the organization for the NRI Kannadigas residing in Dubai. The only goal is to unite the diverse Kannadiga diaspora for the cultural and social good of the community.

Office bearers of Karnataka Sangha Dubai were, its vice President Mr Daya Kirodian did give a detailed history of Karnataka Sangha Dubai since its inception, General Secretary Mr Manohar Hegde passionately welcomed one and all and explained his eagerness to strengthen the Karnataka Sangha Dubai, Joint Secretary Mr Mallikarjuna Gowda gave the details of events planned in 2023 which includes the major celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava on 12th November 2023 in Dubai. Treasurer Mr Nagaraj Rao Udupi in his speech expressed his gratitude to Karnataka Sangha Dubai for the trust and responsibility, he further called for honest group efforts to serve the KNRSs of Dubai.

Karnataka Sangha Dubai’s patrons and advisory responsibility is held by its two former presidents Mr BK Yusuf and Mr Girish Shetty and Mr Harish Bangera, long-serving members of Karnataka Sangha Dubai.

Karnataka Sangha Dubai successfully conducted many cultural events of huge audience and scale, megastars like Darshan was among the celebrity guests under the able leadership of its former president and current patron Mr Girish Shetty and the committee expressed to take continuous guidance and support from him for future endeavours. Mr Girish Shetty in his absence had sent best wishes with a promise to visit Dubai for all major events in future.

Local community leader, former Karnataka Sangha Dubai president and current patron Dr B K Yusuf had sent his greetings expressing his full support and wishes to the new committee.

In his Patrons address Mr Harish Bangera wished the new executive committee and called for honest service to the community and holding morals high, true to the Sangha legacy of 38-year service.

A young and energetic executive committee is selected to lead the activities of Karnataka Sangha Dubai, executive committee members are diversly hail from all parts of Karnataka state origin which makes the true representation of the state.

Mr Jayanth Shetty a former treasurer will lead the executive committee as an advisor. Executive committee were named with their responsibilities are Mr Harish Kodi & Mr Satish jointly lead sports & related events, Mr Hidayat Addur & Mr Siddalingesh BR will lead Community Service and emergency help, Mr. Ravi Kotian & Mr Yuvaraj Devadiga will lead cultural and entertainment, Mr Sunil Gavaskar & Mr Lawrence Nazreth will handle stage and venue coordination. Mr K M Ashraf will lead the management of guest relations and membership. Mr Peter Joyson will lead foreign affairs and guest coordination.

The ladies wing of Karnataka Sangha Dubai will be led by women executives Mrs Radhika Satish and Mrs Mamatha Senthil, who will support various activities of the sangha.

Karnataka Sangha Dubai patrons, Office bearers and the executive committee concluded the meeting with an oath to lead the Karnataka Sangha Dubai into its glory.

Report by -KSD PR wing.

