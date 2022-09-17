Karnataka Sangha Qatar celebrates Engineers Day-2022

Qatar: Continuing its annual tradition, Karnataka Sangha Qatar celebrated engineer’s day 2022 to commemorate the 162nd birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Vishveshvarayya.

The event conducted in the Indian Cultural centre was attended by Chief Guest Mr P.N. Baburajan, President of Indian Cultural centre along with Guest of Honour Engr. Amir Farokhzad, Projects Manager, Qatar Chemical Limited and Engineer Mohammed Al-Zoubi, Project Engineer, Qatar Chemical Limited, Keynote Speaker Engineer Hemachandran, Senior General Manager Infrastructure and Facility Management, Galfar Al Mishad. Vice President of Indian Cultural centre Mr Subramanya Hebbagelu. Other dignitaries present at the event were the advisory board members of Karnataka Sangha Qatar and the president and committee members of associated organizations of Karnataka Sangha Qatar.

The audience present in the event witnessed and acknowledged presentations from technical speakers Engr. Hemachandran (Technology impacting lifestyles), Mr Kishore Shrivenkatesh (Electricity generation) and Mr Pradeep Kumar Dileep (Use of Drone in Aviation).

Mr Mahesh Gowda in his welcome speech remembered how visiting the birthplace of Sir MV in his childhood days which is an inspiration to millions of youth in India to become engineers and thanked the audience for attending and supporting the event. Mr P.N. Baburajan in his address to the gathering hailed Karnataka Sangha Qatar for celebrating engineers day and requested that next year this celebration be conducted on a bigger scale in collaboration with the Indian Cultural Centre by inviting all Indian engineers and affiliated organizations. Guest of Honor Mr Amir during his speech gave an overview of who an engineer is, the evolution of engineering and how he was motivated to become an engineer. Momentos were distributed to the Guest of honour and technical speakers as a token of appreciation for participation in the event.

The event was hosted by the General Secretary of Karnataka Sangha Qatar Mr Pradeep Kumar Dileep and the vote of thanks was delivered by the Treasurer of Karnataka Sangha Qatar Mr Ramesha.

