Karnataka Sangha Qatar honours FIFA invited Dignitary N A Haris in community reception at Doha

Qatar: Karnataka Sangha Qatar in cooperation with the Indian cultural Centre hosted an Indian Community Welcome reception to FIFA-invited dignitary Shri. N. A. Haris, Vice-President – All India Football Federation (AIFF), President of Karnataka Football Association and member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Shanti Nagar Assembly, Bengaluru and felicitated him in traditional Mysore style on 21st November 2022 at Ashok Hall Auditorium of Indian Cultural Centre. Dignitaries present during this event were the President of the Indian Cultural Centre P N Baburajan, Vice President of the Indian Cultural Centre Subramanya Hebbgelu, President of ICBF Vinod Nair and members of the Indian community. The platform for this felicitation was created by Indian Cultural Centre to Honour the dignitaries visiting the State of Qatar during the FIFA 2022 event.

Mahesh Gowda President – Karnataka Sangha Qatar welcomed the gathering and thanked Shri. N. A. Haris, for giving time for the reception and expressed confidence that under his leadership All India Football Federation will scale to greater heights, Mahesh Gowda also thanked Indian cultural organisations for their invite and all Associated Organisations for felicitating the guest. Mr PN Baburajan in his address briefed the dignitary about Indian Cultural Centre and how ICC is involved in the FIFA 2022 celebrations. Mr Vinod Nair in his speech mentioned, how we Indians are proud to be part of this success of FIFA and hoped that India qualifies for world cups in future under the leadership of AIFF.

Mr N A Haris thanked Karnataka Sangha Qatar and Indian Cultural Centre for their warm welcome and the opportunity to meet the community. Mr Haris also briefed the audience about how the AIFF new committee plans to strengthen football and mentioned how the Indian Ladies’ football team is getting stronger these days. The programme was compered by KSQ Joint secretary Mr Manjoth and a Vote of thanks was delivered by Sports Secretary Mr Zakhir Ahmed.